TikTok trend results in vandalized schools, kids stealing from bathrooms

A trending TikTok fad could have some serious consequences for those participating in it. The so-called Devious Lick trend is a TikTok movement in which kids are swiping items from schools and even causing destruction.

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 3:34 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 3:36 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

Students post videos of the items such as hand sanitizer dispensers, wet floor signs, and clocks calling them their ‘Devious Licks’

The Rochester School District is seeing the impact of the trend saying thefts are closing bathrooms due to lack of dispensers.

RPS did release a statement saying:

"All of our secondary buildings with the exception of one have experienced problems of this sort to some degree. Mainly, theft has been primarily of soap dispensers, but other items have also been taken, such as containers for sporks in the lunchrooms, tape dispensers, and other supply-type items."

Our restrooms have sometimes been closed because the thefts have left a lack of soap in that specific restroom. Keeping them open without soap poses a huge hygiene risk. It is not uncommon for restrooms to be shut down following vandalism to give our custodial staff a chance to address and return the restroom to proper working order. We will/are replacing soap dispensers as part of the post-vandalism work.
Buildings have done some public service announcements to address the thefts and the safety issues they present. Also, students have been asked to share any information they have that would help stop this unfortunate activity based on a social media challenge. Many students have come forward to report knowledge of students posting items they have stolen on TikTok. Administrators are addressing the thefts following the Student Handbook.”

The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester also weighed in on the issue. CEO Chad Campbell says it’s always best to reach out to a parent or mentor to have conversations about potentially dangerous social media issues.

He explained, “If someone is suggesting recommending or urging you to do something that's unsafe, illegal, violates your moral code or asks you to potentially harm someone else those are reasons to recognize right away this isn't someone I can trust and I should not be believing what they say or doing what they ask.”

However, he also says it’s important to proactively offer digital literacy tools and internet safety instruction.

He added, “< Encouraging that and pushing that out but then also hopefully responding when bad things like this new trend happen that might put kids in a situation that's unsafe for them physically, mentally, emotionally,or legally in this case.”

TikTok has confirmed it has banned content around the Devious Lick trend. If you try searching for the hashtag on the platform no content should appear.

