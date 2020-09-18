TikTok Ban to Begin This Weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The clock is ticking for TikTok.

The popular short-form video platform will be pulled for U.S. app stores at the end of this weekend.

The decision to restrict access to the app came from the Trump administration, which is concerned TikTok's parent company may be forced to share user data with the Chinese government at a future date.

TikTok users in Rochester expressed concern about the ban, and say they're unsure why the White House is choosing to focus on this issue now.

"I just think it's ironic that with everything going on, this is what our administration chooses to do," said Rachel Zhang, a Rochester-based TikTok user. "They're banning an app that my generation uses for just memes and socializing during a pandemic when like we can't see that many people."

If you've already installed the app on your phone, you will still have access to it going forward. If you still plan to download TikTok, you'll have until 11:59 p.m. this Sunday to do so.