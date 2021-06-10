Spanish immersion school breaks ground in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A new language immersion school is coming to Rochester. Tierra Encantada broke ground on Thursday morning. The school will be an early education Spanish daycare and pre-school. It will also add more educational opportunities for Med City students.

"Tierra is really designed based off of my own needs as a working mom," its CEO and founder Kristen Danzer tells KIMT News 3. "Tierra was started because I needed childcare for my kids and I wanted something more than just a babysitter. I wanted that time away to be worth it in a sense and help relieve parent guilt."

Denzer choose The Med City because of its large population density. Rochester will be its first location outside of the Twin Cities metro area. The school also has a focus on diversity and language learning.

"It is a great community. There already is some Spanish immersion focus and what it's missing is that element where it is infant through Pre-K. We're really excited to be able to come here and offer that," explained Danzer.

Tierra Encantada's Rochester location is one of three to be opening this year. It will be located off of Cascade Creek Road NW and open in January.