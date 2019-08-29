Click on the video player above to view Thursday's highlights.
Related Content
- Thursday's prep football highlights
- Thursday's prep sports highlights
- Thursday's prep baseball highlights
- Friday's prep football scores and highlights
- Friday's highlights and prep football scores
- Friday's prep football scores and highlights
- Friday's prep football scores and highlights
- Minnesota prep football highlights and scores
- Friday's prep football scores and highlights
- Saturday's prep sports highlights
Scroll for more content...