Thursdays on Main wraps for 2021 season

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's officially a wrap on the 2021 season for the weekly Thursdays on Main.

Throughout the season, Main Avenue would be blocked off for guests to enjoy food vendors of varying cuisine, extended shop hours, live music, and movies at City Park. There were a couple of new additions this year, including the return of laser tag, bounce houses and kiddie trains.

Chamber President and CEO Stacy Doughan says this year saw record attendance week after week, as folks were just wanting to get out of the house and have a great time during a year that was anything but ordinary. Now, all eyes on next season, set to kick off in June.

"We're always thinking three, six months ahead. We're talking about TRI Clear Lake next May, Harvest Festival, Color the wind, Christmas by the Lake, we're a few months ahead of everyone else. Thursdays on Main and planning for this event already happened several months ago, so we're already planning for what's next!"

She applauds the effort to make a year full of challenges brighter, and that also saw some businesses officially open their doors to happy guests.

"Being able to get the doors open on Chris' Kettle Corn, Nash & Ivy, White Barn Picket Fence, Brin & Lew, more on the east side of Main Avenue, for people to be able to see those buildings and see some retail life coming to existence on the east side of Main has been really exciting this year."

The next big event on the calendar is the annual Harvest Festival coming up October 2.