Thursday's local sports scores

High School Baseball

Rochester Mayo 12, Owatonna 8

Albert Lea 11, Faribault 3

Northfield 7, Winona 6

Austin 7, Red Wing 2

Rochester Century 8, Rochester John Marshall 3

Caledonia 4, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3

Chatfield 10, Rushford-Peterson 0

Byron 16, Triton 0

Kasson-Mantorville 12, Kenyon-Wanamingo 11

NRHEG 11, Bethlehem Academy 10

Blooming Prairie 4, Hayfield 3

Dover-Eyota @ Winona Cotter – Unreported

Southland @ Lewiston-Altura – Unreported

Schaeffer Academy @ Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons – Unreported

Zumbrota-Mazeppa @ Stewartville – Unreported

Spring Grove @ Houston – Unreported

Mabel-Canton @ Lyle-Pacelli – Unreported

GMLOK @ Randolph – Unreported

High School Softball

Red Wing 8, Austin 2

Faribault 11, Albert Lea 0

Rochester John Marshall 16, Rochester Century 4

Owatonna 1, Rochester Mayo 0

Chatfield 12, Rushford-Peterson 0

Dover-Eyota 10, Winona Cotter 1

Wabasha-Kellogg 4, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 3

Glenville-Emmons 18, Schaeffer 7

Kasson-Mantorville 13, Pine Island 3

Rochester Lourdes 8, Byron 2

Randolph 4, GMLOK 0

NRHEG 16, Faribault 0

Hayfield 13, Blooming Prairie 7

Triton @ Zumbrota-Mazeppa - Unreported

Northfield @ Winona – Unreported

Mabel-Canton @ Lyle-Pacelli – Unreported

High School Boys Soccer

Mason City 4, Humboldt 2

Charles City @ Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Unreported

High School Girls Soccer

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura @ Humboldt – Unreported

High School Boys Golf

Nashua-Plainfield (186), Central Springs (191), Newman Catholic (209), Riceville (237). Medalist: Derik Auchstetter – Nashua-Plainfield (41).

Lake Mills (169), West Hancock (192), Rockford (193), North Iowa (204). Medalist: Casey Hanson – Lake Mills (38).

Rochester Lourdes (332), Rochester John Marshall (351), Triton (409). Medalist: Luke Alexander – Rochester Lourdes (73).

High School Girls Golf

Newman Catholic (227), Central Springs (236), Nashua-Plainfield (250), Riceville (NA). Medalist: Emma Anderegg – Newman Catholic (53).

Lake Mills (214), West Hancock (233), Rockford (250), North Iowa (NA). Medalist: Abby Malone – West Hancock (46).

High School Boys Lacrosse

Owatonna 19, Rochester Century 6

Northfield @ Rochester Mayo – Unreported

High School Girls Lacrosse

Owatonna 8, Rochester Century 3

Rochester Mayo @ Northfield - Unreported

High School Boys Track

Dunkerton, New Hampton, Osage, Postville, Riceville, South Winneshiek @ Crestwood – Unreported

Northwood-Kensett, GHV, Bishop Garrigan, North Iowa, Central Springs @ North Union – Unreported

Charles City, Cedar Falls, Marshalltown, Mason City, Wapsie Valley, Waterloo East, Waterloo West @ Waverly-Shell Rock – Unreported

Blaine, Stillwater, Faribault, Owatonna, Red Wing, Prior Lake vs. Lakeville South – Unreported

Bethlehem Academy, Blooming Prairie, Kasson-Mantorville, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Lyle-Pacelli, Rochester Lourdes, Triton vs. Hayfield - Unreported

Schaeffer Academy, Lanesboro, Austin, Byron Public Schools, Pine Island vs. Stewartville – Unreported

High School Girls Track

Dunkerton, New Hampton, Osage, Postville, Riceville, South Winneshiek vs. Crestwood – Unreported

Central Elkader, Clayton Ridge, East Buchanan, Kee, Nashua-Plainfield, North Fayette Valley, Turkey Valley, Waukon, West Central vs. MFL Mar Mac – Unreported

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire, West Bend-Mallard, Bishop Garrigan, Garner-Hayfield, North Iowa, Northwood-Kensett CSD, Okoboji vs. North Union – Unreported

Austin, Byron Public Schools, Lanesboro, Pine Island High School, Schaeffer Academy vs. Stewartville – Unreported

High School Boys Tennis

Mason @ Marshalltown – PPD

Albert Lea @ Faribault –Unreported

Red Wing @ Owatonna – Unreported

Rochester Mayo @ Rochester Century – Unreported

Rochester Lourdes @ Rochester John Marshall – Unreported

Cotter @ Lake City – Unreported

Stewartville @ Schaeffer Academy – Unreported

High School Girls Tennis

Marshalltown @ Mason City – PPD

Osage @ Hampton-Dumont-Cal – Unreported

Aplington-Parkersburg @ Charles City – Unreported