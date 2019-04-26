Thursday's local sports scores

High School Baseball
Rochester Mayo 12, Owatonna 8
Albert Lea 11, Faribault 3
Northfield 7, Winona 6
Austin 7, Red Wing 2
Rochester Century 8, Rochester John Marshall 3
Caledonia 4, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3
Chatfield 10, Rushford-Peterson 0
Byron 16, Triton 0
Kasson-Mantorville 12, Kenyon-Wanamingo 11
NRHEG 11, Bethlehem Academy 10
Blooming Prairie 4, Hayfield 3
Dover-Eyota @ Winona Cotter – Unreported
Southland @ Lewiston-Altura – Unreported
Schaeffer Academy @ Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons – Unreported
Zumbrota-Mazeppa @ Stewartville – Unreported
Spring Grove @ Houston – Unreported
Mabel-Canton @ Lyle-Pacelli – Unreported
GMLOK @ Randolph – Unreported
High School Softball
Red Wing 8, Austin 2
Faribault 11, Albert Lea 0
Rochester John Marshall 16, Rochester Century 4
Owatonna 1, Rochester Mayo 0
Chatfield 12, Rushford-Peterson 0
Dover-Eyota 10, Winona Cotter 1
Wabasha-Kellogg 4, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 3
Glenville-Emmons 18, Schaeffer 7
Kasson-Mantorville 13, Pine Island 3
Rochester Lourdes 8, Byron 2
Randolph 4, GMLOK 0
NRHEG 16, Faribault 0
Hayfield 13, Blooming Prairie 7
Triton @ Zumbrota-Mazeppa - Unreported
Northfield @ Winona – Unreported
Mabel-Canton @ Lyle-Pacelli – Unreported
High School Boys Soccer
Mason City 4, Humboldt 2
Charles City @ Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Unreported
High School Girls Soccer
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura @ Humboldt – Unreported
High School Boys Golf
Nashua-Plainfield (186), Central Springs (191), Newman Catholic (209), Riceville (237). Medalist: Derik Auchstetter – Nashua-Plainfield (41).
Lake Mills (169), West Hancock (192), Rockford (193), North Iowa (204). Medalist: Casey Hanson – Lake Mills (38).
Rochester Lourdes (332), Rochester John Marshall (351), Triton (409). Medalist: Luke Alexander – Rochester Lourdes (73).
High School Girls Golf
Newman Catholic (227), Central Springs (236), Nashua-Plainfield (250), Riceville (NA). Medalist: Emma Anderegg – Newman Catholic (53).
Lake Mills (214), West Hancock (233), Rockford (250), North Iowa (NA). Medalist: Abby Malone – West Hancock (46).
High School Boys Lacrosse
Owatonna 19, Rochester Century 6
Northfield @ Rochester Mayo – Unreported
High School Girls Lacrosse
Owatonna 8, Rochester Century 3
Rochester Mayo @ Northfield - Unreported
High School Boys Track
Dunkerton, New Hampton, Osage, Postville, Riceville, South Winneshiek @ Crestwood – Unreported
Northwood-Kensett, GHV, Bishop Garrigan, North Iowa, Central Springs @ North Union – Unreported
Charles City, Cedar Falls, Marshalltown, Mason City, Wapsie Valley, Waterloo East, Waterloo West @ Waverly-Shell Rock – Unreported
Blaine, Stillwater, Faribault, Owatonna, Red Wing, Prior Lake vs. Lakeville South – Unreported
Bethlehem Academy, Blooming Prairie, Kasson-Mantorville, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Lyle-Pacelli, Rochester Lourdes, Triton vs. Hayfield - Unreported
Schaeffer Academy, Lanesboro, Austin, Byron Public Schools, Pine Island vs. Stewartville – Unreported
High School Girls Track
Dunkerton, New Hampton, Osage, Postville, Riceville, South Winneshiek vs. Crestwood – Unreported
Central Elkader, Clayton Ridge, East Buchanan, Kee, Nashua-Plainfield, North Fayette Valley, Turkey Valley, Waukon, West Central vs. MFL Mar Mac – Unreported
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire, West Bend-Mallard, Bishop Garrigan, Garner-Hayfield, North Iowa, Northwood-Kensett CSD, Okoboji vs. North Union – Unreported
Austin, Byron Public Schools, Lanesboro, Pine Island High School, Schaeffer Academy vs. Stewartville – Unreported
High School Boys Tennis
Mason @ Marshalltown – PPD
Albert Lea @ Faribault –Unreported
Red Wing @ Owatonna – Unreported
Rochester Mayo @ Rochester Century – Unreported
Rochester Lourdes @ Rochester John Marshall – Unreported
Cotter @ Lake City – Unreported
Stewartville @ Schaeffer Academy – Unreported
High School Girls Tennis
Marshalltown @ Mason City – PPD
Osage @ Hampton-Dumont-Cal – Unreported
Aplington-Parkersburg @ Charles City – Unreported
Related Content
- Thursday's local sports scores
- Thursday's local sports scores
- Friday's local sports scores
- Saturday's local sports scores
- Sunday's local sports scores
- Tuesday's local sports scores
- Wednesday's local sports scores
- Local sports scores from Thursday, June 14th
- Local sports scores from Thursday, May 31st
- Local sports scores/highlights from Thursday, November 30th