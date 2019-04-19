Thursday's local sports scores

Report scores to sports@kimt.com or 641-420-2620.
High School Baseball
Alden-Conger/Glenville Emmons 14, Lyle-Pacelli 0
Austin 2, Century 1
Hayfield 10, Bethlehem Academy 0
Schaeffer Academy 13, Mabel-Canton 1
Albert Lea 4, John Marshall 3
Southland 7, Dover-Eyota 0
Triton 4, St. Charles 1
High School Softball
Dover-Eyota 19, Southland 2
Lyle-Pacelli 8, Glenville-Emmons 6
Mabel-Canton 15, Schaeffer Academy 0
Mankato East 8, Mayo 1
Stewartville 8, Kasson-Mantorville 6
Lourdes 18, Triton 0
High School Girls Track
Forest City, Estherville, Lincoln Central, North Union – Unreported
Central Springs, Charles City, Clarksville, Don Bosco, Dunkerton, Janesville, North Butler, Northwood-Kensett, Osage, Riceville, Rockford, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Tripoli, Wapsie Valley, West Fork, Nashua-Plainfield – Unreported.
Belmond-Klemme, Lake Mills, Roland Story – Unreported
Humboldt, Manson Northwest Webster, Mason City, St. Edmond, Union, Waukee, Webster City, Fort Dodge – Unreported.
Crestwood, Oelwein, North Fayette Valley - Unreported
High School Boys Track
Eagle Grove vs. Pocahontas Area – Unreported
West Hancock, Baxter, GHV, Hampton-Dumont-Cal, North Polk, St. Edmond, Saydel, West Marshall, South Hamilton – Unreported
Osage, Crestwood, Decorah, New Hampton, Postville, Waukon – Unreported
North Union, Northwood-Kensett, St. Ansgar, Bishop Garrigan, Forest City, Lake Mills, Newman Catholic, North Iowa – Unreported
Mason City, Charles City, Clear Creek Amana, Dike-New Hartford, Waterloo East, Waterloo West, Waverly-Shell Rock, Cedar Falls – Unreported
Clear Lake vs. North Fayette Valley – Unreported
High School Girls Soccer
Mason City 1, Clear Lake 0
GHV vs. Hampton-Dumont-Cal – Unreported
High School Boys Soccer
Webster City 3, Clear Lake 0
GHV vs. Hampton-Dumont-Cal - Unreported
High School Girls Golf
Eagle Grove, GHV, West Hancock – Unreported
High School Boys Golf
Lake Mills vs. North Union – Unreported
Clarksville, Central Springs, Osage, North Butler – Unreported
High School Boys Tennis
Mason City vs. Waukee – Unreported
Boone vs. Clear Lake - Unreported
Trapshooting
GHV, Northwood-Kensett, Lake Mills – Unreported.
GHV vs. North Iowa – Unreported
