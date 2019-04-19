Thursday's local sports scores

Report scores to sports@kimt.com or 641-420-2620.

High School Baseball

Alden-Conger/Glenville Emmons 14, Lyle-Pacelli 0

Austin 2, Century 1

Hayfield 10, Bethlehem Academy 0

Schaeffer Academy 13, Mabel-Canton 1

Albert Lea 4, John Marshall 3

Southland 7, Dover-Eyota 0

Triton 4, St. Charles 1

High School Softball

Dover-Eyota 19, Southland 2

Lyle-Pacelli 8, Glenville-Emmons 6

Mabel-Canton 15, Schaeffer Academy 0

Mankato East 8, Mayo 1

Stewartville 8, Kasson-Mantorville 6

Lourdes 18, Triton 0

High School Girls Track

Forest City, Estherville, Lincoln Central, North Union – Unreported

Central Springs, Charles City, Clarksville, Don Bosco, Dunkerton, Janesville, North Butler, Northwood-Kensett, Osage, Riceville, Rockford, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Tripoli, Wapsie Valley, West Fork, Nashua-Plainfield – Unreported.

Belmond-Klemme, Lake Mills, Roland Story – Unreported

Humboldt, Manson Northwest Webster, Mason City, St. Edmond, Union, Waukee, Webster City, Fort Dodge – Unreported.

Crestwood, Oelwein, North Fayette Valley - Unreported

High School Boys Track

Eagle Grove vs. Pocahontas Area – Unreported

West Hancock, Baxter, GHV, Hampton-Dumont-Cal, North Polk, St. Edmond, Saydel, West Marshall, South Hamilton – Unreported

Osage, Crestwood, Decorah, New Hampton, Postville, Waukon – Unreported

North Union, Northwood-Kensett, St. Ansgar, Bishop Garrigan, Forest City, Lake Mills, Newman Catholic, North Iowa – Unreported

Mason City, Charles City, Clear Creek Amana, Dike-New Hartford, Waterloo East, Waterloo West, Waverly-Shell Rock, Cedar Falls – Unreported

Clear Lake vs. North Fayette Valley – Unreported

High School Girls Soccer

Mason City 1, Clear Lake 0

GHV vs. Hampton-Dumont-Cal – Unreported

High School Boys Soccer

Webster City 3, Clear Lake 0

GHV vs. Hampton-Dumont-Cal - Unreported

High School Girls Golf

Eagle Grove, GHV, West Hancock – Unreported

High School Boys Golf

Lake Mills vs. North Union – Unreported

Clarksville, Central Springs, Osage, North Butler – Unreported

High School Boys Tennis

Mason City vs. Waukee – Unreported

Boone vs. Clear Lake - Unreported

Trapshooting

GHV, Northwood-Kensett, Lake Mills – Unreported.

GHV vs. North Iowa – Unreported