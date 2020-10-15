Thursday's football and soccer highlights, local sports scores

MINNESOTA FOOTBALL
Lourdes 42, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
MINNESOTA BOYS SOCCER
Austin 4, Winona 1
Byron 4, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0
Century 2, Lakeville South 1 (OT)
Dover-Eyota 2, Lake City 0
Mayo 4, New Prague 0
Northfield 3, Farmington 0
Owatonna 8, John Marshall 0
PIZM 3, Caledonia 0
MINNESOTA GIRLS SOCCER
Lakeville South 3, Century 2
Farmington 2, Mayo 1
Northfield 3, New Prague 2
Owatonna 2, John Marshall 1
Waconia 6, Albert Lea 0
MINNESOTA VOLLEYBALL
Caledonia 3, Lewiston-Altura 2
Fillmore Central 3, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0
Hayfield 3, Maple River 1
Randolph 3, Southland 2
Stewartville 3, Concordia Academy 0
Lake City 3, Triton 0
IOWA VOLLEYBALL
Decorah 2, Crestwood 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 2, Crestwood 0
Charles City 2, Oelwein 0
Charles City 2, Waukon 0
Belmond-Klemme 3, Rockford 0