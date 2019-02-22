Clear
Thursday's Section hockey highlights and scores

Scores and highlights from the area on Thursday.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 12:31 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Click on the video player above for Thursday’s highlights.

Boys Hockey Scores
Rochester Lourdes 6, Mankato West 3
Albert Lea 4, Faribault 1
Minnesota River 6, Austin 2
Hastings 9, Rochester John Marshall 0
Lakeville South 4, Rochester Mayo 1
Owatonna 3, Rochester Century 2

We're tracking a messy wintry mixture lasting through the weekend.
