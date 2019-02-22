Click on the video player above for Thursday’s highlights.
Boys Hockey Scores
Rochester Lourdes 6, Mankato West 3
Albert Lea 4, Faribault 1
Minnesota River 6, Austin 2
Hastings 9, Rochester John Marshall 0
Lakeville South 4, Rochester Mayo 1
Owatonna 3, Rochester Century 2
Related Content
- Thursday's Section hockey highlights and scores
- Thursday hockey highlights
- Saturday's wrestling sectional highlights
- Thursday's District basketball highlights and scores
- Thursday's prep sports highlights
- Thursday basketball highlights
- Girls hockey highlights: Century vs John Marshall
- Local sports scores/highlights from Thursday, October 12th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Thursday, October 26th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Thursday, November 2nd
Scroll for more content...