Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Thursday's Iowa prep basketball scores

Here's the statewide score list from Thursday night.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 8:59 AM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 65, Riverside, Oakland 25

ADM, Adel 63, North Polk, Alleman 45

Albia 45, Washington 42

Alburnett 65, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 30

Aplington-Parkersburg 72, Sumner-Fredericksburg 53

Ar-We-Va, Westside 56, Westwood, Sloan 38

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 73, LeMars 62, 2OT

Bondurant Farrar 57, Saydel 52

Chariton 53, Central Decatur, Leon 39

Clarksville 53, North Tama, Traer 52

Davis County, Bloomfield 77, Clarke, Osceola 74, OT

Denison-Schleswig 71, Shenandoah 37

Dunkerton 81, Postville 25

East Marshall, LeGrand 47, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32

East Sac County 88, Cherokee, Washington 64

Estherville Lincoln Central 63, Ruthven-Ayrshire 48

Fairfield 72, Keokuk 40

Forest City 45, Crestwood, Cresco 34

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 67, Humboldt 63

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 63, Janesville 53

Glenwood 73, Clarinda 50

Grand View Christian 99, Centerville 58

Hudson 46, Union Community, LaPorte City 35

IKM-Manning 46, Underwood 42

Indianola 75, Carlisle 61

Iowa Falls-Alden 53, Roland-Story, Story City 45

Keota 63, North Mahaska, New Sharon 47

Lenox 50, Diagonal 46

Lewis Central 67, Creston 52

Lewis Central 67, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 52

MOC-Floyd Valley 59, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 46

Marshalltown 79, Mason City 67

Nashua-Plainfield 58, Riceville 32

North Fayette Valley 66, New Hampton 62

Oelwein 63, Independence 59

Ogden 70, Perry 26

Omaha Roncalli, Neb. 58, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31

Panorama, Panora 58, Mount Ayr 50

Parkview Christian, Neb. 92, Whiting 40

Saint Ansgar 67, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 29

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71, Western Christian 56

Sibley-Ocheyedan 85, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 47

Sioux City, West 74, Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 71, OT

South Hamilton, Jewell 63, Southeast Valley 33

South Hardin 77, Colo-NESCO 21

Spencer 74, Emmetsburg 32

Springville 65, Starmont 37

Storm Lake 75, OA-BCIG 68

Treynor 67, Missouri Valley 28

Tri-Center, Neola 41, Logan-Magnolia 40

WACO, Wayland 68, Burlington Notre Dame 66, 2OT

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 60, Jesup 37

West Monona 59, Siouxland Community Christian 52

Williamsburg 53, Vinton-Shellsburg 50

Wilton 66, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 45, Meskwaki Settlement School 33

Atlantic 58, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 53

Audubon 49, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 39

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 53, LeMars 47

Bondurant Farrar 57, Saydel 19

Burlington Notre Dame 47, WACO, Wayland 26

Centerville 56, Grand View Christian 25

Central Clinton, DeWitt 49, Camanche 42

Cherokee, Washington 81, East Sac County 56

Clarksville 61, North Tama, Traer 26

Colo-NESCO 72, South Hardin 18

Creston 59, Lewis Central 43

Crestwood, Cresco 62, Forest City 49

Denison-Schleswig 62, Shenandoah 59

Dike-New Hartford 48, BCLUW, Conrad 42

Dunkerton 48, Postville 17

Earlham 61, Madrid 29

East Marshall, LeGrand 55, Iowa Valley, Marengo 44

Emmetsburg 39, Spencer 25

Glenwood 74, Clarinda 28

Hudson 47, Union Community, LaPorte City 34

Humboldt 51, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 50

IKM-Manning 45, Underwood 35

Independence 58, Oelwein 48

Iowa Falls-Alden 54, Roland-Story, Story City 33

Jesup 47, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 25

Kee, Lansing 58, De Soto, Wis. 24

Keokuk 60, Fairfield 47

Lennox, S.D. 71, Sioux City, North 28

Lenox 36, Diagonal 21

Logan-Magnolia 44, Tri-Center, Neola 33

MOC-Floyd Valley 60, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 50

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 64, Alburnett 58

Mason City 69, Marshalltown 27

New Hampton 55, North Fayette Valley 21

Newell-Fonda 73, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 39

North Mahaska, New Sharon 53, Keota 12

North Polk, Alleman 46, Ballard 39, OT

Ogden 64, Perry 46

Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 54, Sioux City, West 32

Panorama, Panora 63, Mount Ayr 26

Parkview Christian, Neb. 46, Whiting 40

Pella Christian 57, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 24

Riceville 36, Nashua-Plainfield 18

Saint Ansgar 69, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 65

Schuyler County, Mo. 48, Moulton-Udell 31

Sibley-Ocheyedan 45, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 39

Sidney 69, College Springs South Page 16

Springville 62, Starmont 25

Storm Lake 47, OA-BCIG 45

Sumner-Fredericksburg 45, Aplington-Parkersburg 41

Treynor 56, Missouri Valley 28

Washington 47, Louisa-Muscatine 39

Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Clear Lake 53

West Marshall, State Center 49, Nevada 20

West Monona 59, Siouxland Community Christian 52

Western Christian 63, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55

Westwood, Sloan 63, Ar-We-Va, Westside 42

Williamsburg 60, Vinton-Shellsburg 32

Wilton 73, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 19

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
A cold and cloudy morning with some sun returning this afternoon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Holiday budgeting tips

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

RPD purchase new K-9

Image

K9 in training

Image

Vandals strike cancer patients home

Image

Trooper injured, two arrested

Image

Trooper assaulted, Two arrested following pursuit

Image

Two injured in Rochester crash

Image

Bell ringers needed

Image

Olmsted County Government Center power outage

Community Events