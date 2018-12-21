Thursday's Iowa prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 65, Riverside, Oakland 25
ADM, Adel 63, North Polk, Alleman 45
Albia 45, Washington 42
Alburnett 65, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 30
Aplington-Parkersburg 72, Sumner-Fredericksburg 53
Ar-We-Va, Westside 56, Westwood, Sloan 38
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 73, LeMars 62, 2OT
Bondurant Farrar 57, Saydel 52
Chariton 53, Central Decatur, Leon 39
Clarksville 53, North Tama, Traer 52
Davis County, Bloomfield 77, Clarke, Osceola 74, OT
Denison-Schleswig 71, Shenandoah 37
Dunkerton 81, Postville 25
East Marshall, LeGrand 47, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32
East Sac County 88, Cherokee, Washington 64
Estherville Lincoln Central 63, Ruthven-Ayrshire 48
Fairfield 72, Keokuk 40
Forest City 45, Crestwood, Cresco 34
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 67, Humboldt 63
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 63, Janesville 53
Glenwood 73, Clarinda 50
Grand View Christian 99, Centerville 58
Hudson 46, Union Community, LaPorte City 35
IKM-Manning 46, Underwood 42
Indianola 75, Carlisle 61
Iowa Falls-Alden 53, Roland-Story, Story City 45
Keota 63, North Mahaska, New Sharon 47
Lenox 50, Diagonal 46
Lewis Central 67, Creston 52
Lewis Central 67, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 52
MOC-Floyd Valley 59, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 46
Marshalltown 79, Mason City 67
Nashua-Plainfield 58, Riceville 32
North Fayette Valley 66, New Hampton 62
Oelwein 63, Independence 59
Ogden 70, Perry 26
Omaha Roncalli, Neb. 58, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31
Panorama, Panora 58, Mount Ayr 50
Parkview Christian, Neb. 92, Whiting 40
Saint Ansgar 67, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 29
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71, Western Christian 56
Sibley-Ocheyedan 85, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 47
Sioux City, West 74, Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 71, OT
South Hamilton, Jewell 63, Southeast Valley 33
South Hardin 77, Colo-NESCO 21
Spencer 74, Emmetsburg 32
Springville 65, Starmont 37
Storm Lake 75, OA-BCIG 68
Treynor 67, Missouri Valley 28
Tri-Center, Neola 41, Logan-Magnolia 40
WACO, Wayland 68, Burlington Notre Dame 66, 2OT
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 60, Jesup 37
West Monona 59, Siouxland Community Christian 52
Williamsburg 53, Vinton-Shellsburg 50
Wilton 66, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 45, Meskwaki Settlement School 33
Atlantic 58, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 53
Audubon 49, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 39
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 53, LeMars 47
Bondurant Farrar 57, Saydel 19
Burlington Notre Dame 47, WACO, Wayland 26
Centerville 56, Grand View Christian 25
Central Clinton, DeWitt 49, Camanche 42
Cherokee, Washington 81, East Sac County 56
Clarksville 61, North Tama, Traer 26
Colo-NESCO 72, South Hardin 18
Creston 59, Lewis Central 43
Crestwood, Cresco 62, Forest City 49
Denison-Schleswig 62, Shenandoah 59
Dike-New Hartford 48, BCLUW, Conrad 42
Dunkerton 48, Postville 17
Earlham 61, Madrid 29
East Marshall, LeGrand 55, Iowa Valley, Marengo 44
Emmetsburg 39, Spencer 25
Glenwood 74, Clarinda 28
Hudson 47, Union Community, LaPorte City 34
Humboldt 51, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 50
IKM-Manning 45, Underwood 35
Independence 58, Oelwein 48
Iowa Falls-Alden 54, Roland-Story, Story City 33
Jesup 47, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 25
Kee, Lansing 58, De Soto, Wis. 24
Keokuk 60, Fairfield 47
Lennox, S.D. 71, Sioux City, North 28
Lenox 36, Diagonal 21
Logan-Magnolia 44, Tri-Center, Neola 33
MOC-Floyd Valley 60, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 50
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 64, Alburnett 58
Mason City 69, Marshalltown 27
New Hampton 55, North Fayette Valley 21
Newell-Fonda 73, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 39
North Mahaska, New Sharon 53, Keota 12
North Polk, Alleman 46, Ballard 39, OT
Ogden 64, Perry 46
Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 54, Sioux City, West 32
Panorama, Panora 63, Mount Ayr 26
Parkview Christian, Neb. 46, Whiting 40
Pella Christian 57, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 24
Riceville 36, Nashua-Plainfield 18
Saint Ansgar 69, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 65
Schuyler County, Mo. 48, Moulton-Udell 31
Sibley-Ocheyedan 45, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 39
Sidney 69, College Springs South Page 16
Springville 62, Starmont 25
Storm Lake 47, OA-BCIG 45
Sumner-Fredericksburg 45, Aplington-Parkersburg 41
Treynor 56, Missouri Valley 28
Washington 47, Louisa-Muscatine 39
Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Clear Lake 53
West Marshall, State Center 49, Nevada 20
West Monona 59, Siouxland Community Christian 52
Western Christian 63, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55
Westwood, Sloan 63, Ar-We-Va, Westside 42
Williamsburg 60, Vinton-Shellsburg 32
Wilton 73, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 19
