Thursdays Downtown wraps for the year, undaunted by early morning bomb threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After an early morning bomb threat caused a security scare in Downtown Rochester, this year's last edition of a favorite summertime festival went off without a hitch this afternoon.

T-shirt weather and the scent of street food set the stage for an afternoon of flavor and fun for the final day of Thursdays Downtown. But hours before dawn, a tip sent to law enforcement warning an explosive would detonate later that morning at Victoria's Ristorante produced tense moments for officers.

"At 2 o'clock this morning, I got a phone call saying there was a bomb threat at Victoria's Restaurant," said RPD Patrol Officer Shannon McCafferty, who searched the building alongside her bomb-detecting K9 companion Louie. "We did a walk-through of the restaurant with Louie, and Louie, he did all the areas behind the bar, the kitchen, their storage areas, just constantly working with his nose back and forth."

Their sniff-filled search didn't find any suspicious packages, though RPD continues to investigate the threat. The 'all-clear' from officers cleared the way for community members to enjoy one last hurrah at Thursdays Downtown, which organizers say marked the end of a great season.

"Attendance was very positive," said Kanika Couchene, director of events and strategic partnership for Rochester Downtown Alliance. "Of course, at the beginning of July, we were hitting record numbers. We didn't have any COVID restrictions at that point, families weren't back to school. But we're really happy with the turnout, and the community, and the support we've been experiencing."

While extra work went into keeping people safe from COVID toward the end of summer, Couchene says a constant stream of sunny weather allowed local businesses to shine week-after-week following darker days earlier in the pandemic.

"A lot of people don't know what's open, what's not, what people are doing within our community. So Thursdays is a really nice venue for our community vendors, community businesses, to showcase what they have, in an area where all of our community come, in one location and kind of have like a taste of Rochester."

Couchene adds vendors are feeling the love from community members as they close out the season.