Thursdays Downtown unveils musical pefformers for 2021

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Thursdays Downtown returns July 8 and organizers are announcing the entertainment lineup for the season.

“Thursdays Downtown is a Rochester tradition many look forward to each year. People from all walks of life come together downtown to celebrate local arts, music, food, and culture,” says Kanika Couchene, Rochester Downtown Alliance director of events & strategic partnerships. “After the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to cancel in 2020, this year is a much-anticipated return of this core experience and a true celebration of our community’s resilience.”

Thursdays Downtown will feature six live musical performances on two stages and that will include Jerrod Niemann, Annie Mack, Soul Train featuring LaSonya Natividad, The Big Wu, Martin Zeller, Pop Rocks, Mariachi Estrell, Fernando Ufret and others. For a full list of performers, click here.

Organizers say the weekly event will run through September 9 and will feature a market with more than 100 unique vendors. Thursdays Downtown will take place between 1st Avenue and 3rd Street SW and Peace Plaza.