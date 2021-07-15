Thursdays Downtown popular with artists

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With the return of Thursdays Downtown, artists like Paul Thompson are making the trip to The Med City to showcase their work. Thompson drives 90 minutes from Twin Cities throughout the summer to sell his artwork.

He's been doing creative photography for 15 years but started doing it professionally after retiring from working at Lifetouch in 2012. Thompson and his partner photograph sunsets, lakes, rivers, and nature. They then sell them at events including Thursdays Downtown.

The photo artist has been coming to Rochester to sell his work for five years. He spends more than half the year in Florida where he owns La Florida Photo Artists and comes to Minnesota for the warm months.

"It's really exciting. It's fun for us. It's well worth the drive. We're both from the Twin Cities but Rochester's a special place," says Thompson.

He will be at Thursdays Downtown with his company, Lake Country Photo Artists, all throughout the summer.