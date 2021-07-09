Rochester's Thursdays Downtown off to a successful start, RDA says

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursdays Downtown event organizers in Rochester estimate around 20-thousand people came out for the first event of the year.

It was a successful first day with large crowds coming out to support the vendors. The Rochester Downtown Alliance is monitoring pedestrian flow and staying in touch with construction teams to work around the construction on First Ave.

Holly Masek with the RDA says people missed being in large crowds.

“I think they were just having fun, so happy to be together with their friends, just to be downtown and feel the energy. It's been a very isolating year for a lot of people and they were so happy to be together,” Masek explains.

She says they are hoping to see even more people downtown in the coming weeks.

“I heard a lot of people say,'' Oh, I forgot about that.” Now they know. Now we'll see them, and as the construction winds down on First Ave. we might be able to add more vendors to the event,” she explains.

80 vendors were at this week’s Thursdays Downtown. They expect to draw in even bigger crowds next week.