Thursdays Downtown kicks off: What you need to know about parking and traffic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Downtown Rochestr is going to get a little more congested starting Thursday, but for good reason.

Rochester's popular street festival, Thursdays Downtown, is kicking off.

KIMT has what you need to know in terms of traffic and parking for your daily commute.

Traffic:

1st Ave SW and 3rd St SW will be closed on Thursdays starting around 6am.

Vendors don't break down until around 8:45pm, so those two roads are expected to remain closed late into Thursday night.

Parking:

Be aware some meter spots downtown now have restricted parking from 2am-10pm on Thursdays. Those meters are marked with signage.

The 3rd St. ramp is the closest to the fair. Its entrance is blocked by the fair but, good news, the ramp will remain open. The usual exit will serve as the entrance and exit on Thursdays.

The Civic Center Ramp will not be an option for the first couple of weeks of Thursdays Downtown. It is scheduled to reopen on June 15.

Keep in mind the new Ramp 6 in downtown is open for parking.

This will be the commute and traffic situation every Thursday from June until August with the expect of July 4th. There is no market on the holiday.

Thursdays Downtown is from 11am-8:30pm.