Thursdays Downtown is returning to downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Downtown Alliance says it planning for Thursdays Downtown to return as a live, in-person event.

The annual exhibition of live entertainment, arts, and food went virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but efforts are now underway to resume live events on two stages starting July 9 and running through September 9.

“We know there is great desire to gather together again with our community at this annual event following this challenging year,” says Holly Masek, executive director of the Rochester Downtown Alliance. “And in light of the governor’s goal of lifting restrictions by July, we’re anticipating a great turnout of both vendors and attendees.”

Organizers say Thursdays Downtown will occur in its previous event layout—1st Avenue Southwest and Northwest, 3rd Street Southwest, and Peace Plaza. If downtown construction should impact that layout, the Rochester Downtown Alliance says it will adjust accordingly.

Plans are for COVID safety precautions to be in place, such as hand-sanitizing stations, and all local, state and federal guidelines will be followed.

“Our goal is for all event vendors and attendees to feel safe at Thursdays Downtown,” says Masek. “For many, Thursdays Downtown may be their first time in a large crowd in more than a year. We will strive to make the experience as stress-free as possible and will take extra precautions as needed.”