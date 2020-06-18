Thursdays Downtown is going virtual

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursdays Downtown would typically be happening in downtown Rochester, but with the coronavirus pandemic, you'll be going to Thursdays Downtown in your living room on your phone or computer.

Tom Owens with Johnston Honey is one of the many vendors participating virtually. He took part in Thursdays Downtown last year and was disappointed when things had to shift this year, as were a lot of people. He said how it'll work is pretty similar to Facebook Marketplace if you've ever used it. The vendors will load the products they want to sell and customers can see a description, the price and have the option of having products shipped to them or they can pick it up.

Owens said it won't the same experience at all, but going virtual will help with reaching more people. "Anyway you can get your product into more people's view, you're gonna try to do it," said Owens. "So we'll give it a shot." Owens explained me the process is pretty low maintenance on his end and the Rochester Downtown Alliance did a good job at setting everything up online.

Virtual Thursdays Downtown will run through August 27th.