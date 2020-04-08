Thursdays Downtown in Rochester is delayed until July

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Thursdays Downtown has been cancelled for June.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) says after discussions with community partners, local government, people from the world of healthcare, and industry peers from across the country, they’ve decided the annual summer event will now start on July 2 and end on August 27. It had been scheduled to start June 4.

The RDA says they are also reducing the space taken up by Thursdays Downtown. It will now take place on 1st Avenue SW between 2nd and 4th streets and 3rd Avenue SW from the 3rd Street Alley to 1st Avenue SW. There will be one stage near the 1st and 3rd Avenue intersection.

“Like most event producers, we are facing a painful dilemma,” says Holly Masek, Rochester Downtown Alliance executive director. “How can we optimistically plan for the community celebrations and small business marketplaces that are so badly needed right now, while respecting the evolving public health crisis and economic challenges that are all around us? Delaying the start date of Thursdays Downtown and reducing the event footprint will give us the best chance of producing a quality event series, while minimizing financial risk to all involved and keeping us nimble enough to respond to changing public health guidelines.”

RDA says it will not be collecting vendors’ market fees or partnership fees until the starting day of Thursdays Downtown can be fully confirmed. In addition, options to reduce physical crowding and create alternative revenue opportunities for vendors are being explored, such as:

• Creating a Thursdays Downtown online marketplace to allow vendors additional revenue opportunities

• Disbursing sections of the event to reduce crowding

• Programming smaller musical acts throughout the day rather than large bands at lunchtime and during the evening hours to reduce crowding of both musicians and attendees

“As always, our greatest priority at events is public health and safety. We will continue to monitor local, state, and national recommendations around events and will be prepared to adjust as needed,” says Masek.