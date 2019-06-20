Thursday events in Rochester, Albert Lea canceled due to weather.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The threat of severe weather is bringing Thursdays Downtown to an early end.

The Downtown Rochester Alliance says it made the decision to cut the event short after consulting with weather forecasts and the Rochester Police Department. The closure is for safety reasons with a strong possibility of lightning Thursday afternoon and evening.

Vendors were asked to start packing up at 1 pm and Thursday’s Downtown will be closed by 3 pm. Plans are to resume next week in Rochester’s Peace Plaza as scheduled.

In Albert Lea, Thursdays on Fountain has been canceled due to weather.