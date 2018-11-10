Thursday night snow adds to Clear Lake Art Center's Christmas tree lighting

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- It was starting to look like the holiday season was getting underway Thursday with the Clear Lake Art Center’s annual tree lighting as well as a little snow.

“It’s a little bit early for that,” said Rachel Farnham of Clear Lake.

Farnham and her kids were three of dozens that came out for the annual event. Those with the art center said there are more than 200 ornaments on the tree that are crafted by local artists.

While Farnham said she is ready for the holiday season it’s still a bit early for snow.

“It’s kind of fun,” she said. “Especially when you have the music playing in the background that just adds to the feeling of Christmas.”

All of the ornaments are for sale. The money goes to support the art center as well as the local artist who designed them.