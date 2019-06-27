Thursday marks 24 years since KIMT anchor Jodi Huisentruit went missing on her way to work

MASON CITY, Iowa - It’s been 24 years since KIMT anchor Jodi Huisentruit went missing.

Huisentruit was 27 years old when she went missing on her way to work after leaving the Key Apartments on June 27, 1995.

She was declared legally dead in May of 2001, and her case has drawn national attention over the years.

No arrest has been made in the case.

Her case was featured on “48 Hours” in 2018, and John Vansice, a longtime person of interest, declined to comment on the case during the show.

More than two years ago, a search warrant was executed against Vansice. The contents of that search warrant have remained sealed.