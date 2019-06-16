Thunderstorms batter parts of Iowa and Minnesota Sunday

KIMT-TV 3 – Severe weather rolled through parts of Iowa and Minnesota Saturday causing flooding and storm damage in several locations.

Flooding and downed trees were reported in Spring Valley, Grand Meadow, and Mapleton, MN. In Iowa, the NASCAR Truck series race at Iowa Speedway in Newton had to be postponed until Sunday.

Photo courtesy of Tara Blomgren.

Photo courtesey of Jeff Morrison.

Photo courtesy of Tara Blomgren.

Photo courtesey of Jeff Morrison.