Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Thunderstorms batter parts of Iowa and Minnesota Sunday

Photo courtesy of KIMT viewer Tara Blomgren. Photo courtesy of KIMT viewer Tara Blomgren.

Wind damage and high water reported in several areas.

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 8:31 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 – Severe weather rolled through parts of Iowa and Minnesota Saturday causing flooding and storm damage in several locations.

Flooding and downed trees were reported in Spring Valley, Grand Meadow, and Mapleton, MN. In Iowa, the NASCAR Truck series race at Iowa Speedway in Newton had to be postponed until Sunday.

Photo courtesy of Tara Blomgren.

Photo courtesey of Jeff Morrison.

Photo courtesy of Tara Blomgren.

Photo courtesey of Jeff Morrison.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking showers and storms to finish off our Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ride to Fight Suicide hopes to prevent suicide

Image

Bridgeport Marina Projects looks to make Albert Lea safer

Image

Famous potato raises money for Rochester Flyers

Image

Dog attack in Mason City

Image

Mason City man attacked by dog

Image

SX Weather Cutin June 15

Image

Cutin June 15

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

Image

Williamson heads to Mariners

Image

Saint Ansgar softball shuts out Osage

Community Events