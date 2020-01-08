Thrice-tased Rochester man is sentenced for drug sales

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After being tased three times, a Rochester man is sentenced for selling marijuana.

Grant Leighton Johnson, 31, was arrested in July 2019 after authorities said he was clocked driving at 82 miles per hour. An Olmsted County deputy said there was a marijuana smell coming from Johnson’s car and Johnson was shot twice with a taser when he resisted arrest.

Deputies say Johnson pulled out the taser probes and tried to run away, but was tacked and zapped a third time.

Investigators say four pounds of marijuana were found in this incident.

Johnson pleaded guilty to 5th degree sale of marijuana and on Wednesday was given five years of supervised probation, six days in jail, and 100 hours of community work service.