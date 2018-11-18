Three women arrested after Worth County search

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Three women are facing drug charges after the search of a Northwood home on Saturday.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched a home in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue N at around 11:30 am and discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, a handgun, and drug paraphernalia.

As a result:

- Joya Salzkorn, 23 of Hartley, is charged with unlawful possession of prescription pills, possession of marijuana-2nd offense, possession of meth-2nd offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

- Sara Fenske, 27 of Northwood, was arrested for possession of marijuana-2nd offense, possession of meth-2nd offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

- Taylor Pohar, 22 of Milford, was taken into custody for possession of marijuana-3rd or subsequent offense, possession of meth-3rd or subsequent offense, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.