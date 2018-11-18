Clear

Three women arrested after Worth County search

Joya Salzkorn (left), Sara Fenske (middle), Taylor Pohar (right). Joya Salzkorn (left), Sara Fenske (middle), Taylor Pohar (right).

Sheriff's Office says all are facing multiple drug charges.

Posted: Nov. 18, 2018 11:48 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Three women are facing drug charges after the search of a Northwood home on Saturday.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched a home in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue N at around 11:30 am and discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, a handgun, and drug paraphernalia.

As a result:

- Joya Salzkorn, 23 of Hartley, is charged with unlawful possession of prescription pills, possession of marijuana-2nd offense, possession of meth-2nd offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

- Sara Fenske, 27 of Northwood, was arrested for possession of marijuana-2nd offense, possession of meth-2nd offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

- Taylor Pohar, 22 of Milford, was taken into custody for possession of marijuana-3rd or subsequent offense, possession of meth-3rd or subsequent offense, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 5°
Tracking a return of sunshine Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy scouts gather food donations

Image

River City Rifle & Pistol Club gun show

Image

Mason City Mohawks Prep for 2018-19 Season

Image

Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Image

Austin vs. John Marshall Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

Image

Ice safety as weather gets colder

Image

Lourdes vs. Minneapolis Coop Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

SAW: Lourdes' Trey Billmeier

Image

Bears hope to replace star seniors

Community Events