Three weeks in, how effective is Minnesota's mask mandate?

KIMT NEWS 3 - Minnesotans have been masking up together as a state for a little more than three weeks. The mandate went into effect back on July 25.

Monday, Minnesota health officials reported 65,716 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide. They say numbers seem to be stabilizing, but it's hard to pin down which intervention is most effective.

"The fact that we've seen stabilization in our cases and even a trend downward certainly coincides in time with what we would expect to see from the mask mandate," Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcom said.

Mask wearing and social distancing seem to be helping. In addition, experts say healthy living choices such as eating a nutritious diet, getting adequate sleep, and being active everyday all help boost your immune system to fight off the virus.

"To be clear, these strategies will not by themselves prevent COVID-19," Minnesota Department of Health Director of Infectious Disease and Epidemiology Kris Ehresmann explains. "But if you do them on a regular basis, they will help you improve your overall health and fitness, better control some underlying health conditions, and thus make you less likely to experience serious complications sometimes associated with COVID infections."

The mask mandate remains in effect until the peacetime emergency ends in Minnesota.