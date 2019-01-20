Three vehicles fall through the ice on a southern MN lake

MADISON LAKE, Minn. – The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says three vehicles broke through the ice Saturday on Madison Lake.

All three happened in the same general area, southwest of Point Pleasant Resort and Campground. The Sheriff’s Office says that was open water within the past week.

A Ford Escape broke through the ice around 11:51 am, a Dodge Dakota fell through around 9:17 pm, and a Chevy pickup trump broke through the ice around 10:13 pm. All three vehicles wound up completely under the water but all occupants were able to escape with no apparent injuries.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve contacted local businesses to spread the word about the danger and put additional warning signs in place at the lake.