Three-vehicle crash injures one in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. – One driver is hurt after a three-vehicle collision in Fillmore County.

It happened around 2:35 pm at the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 63 in Spring Valley. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jeffrey Neil Gaulrapp, 67 of Spring Valley, was northbound, John Hilary Jungers, 58 of Spring Valley, was westbound, and Jay Robert Schwinefus, 54 of Spring Valley, was stopped at the intersection.

When the vehicles collided, Gaulrapp suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley Fire and Ambulance assisted with this crash.