Three-vehicle collision injures two in southern Olmsted County

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people are hurt after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 52 in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 5:30 pm Thursday in Marion. A 17-year-old male from Lanesboro, Angela Marion Severson, 38 of Chatfield, and Leigh Bethan Wood, 22 of Rochester, were all driving south when they crashed into each other.

The State Patrol says Wood and a 17-year-old male passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. No one else was hurt.

Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.