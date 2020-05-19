Three-vehicle collision injures Rochester woman NW of Twin Cities

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester woman is hurt in a three-vehicle collision in central Minnesota.
The State Patrol says it happened around 12:30 pm Tuesday at Big Lake, northwest of the Twin Cities. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of westbound Highway 10 and County Road 43 and one of them then crashed into a third vehicle.
The State Patrol says a passenger in one vehicle, Amy Lynn Hess, 46 of Rochester, and the driver of another, Laure Denis Molin, 29 of Becker, both suffered non-life threatening injuries. Hess was taken to Mercy Hospital Coon Rapids and Molin was transported to Buffalo Hospital.
There were six other people in the three vehicles but they were not harmed.
The Big Lake Police Department assisted with this crash.
