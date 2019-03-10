ALBERT LEA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two Iowans were involved in a three-vehicle collision in Freeborn County Sunday.

It happened around 1:49 pm on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 10. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 19-year-old female from Bloomington, Illinois lost control in slushy conditions, spun sideways and was hit first by a 30-year-old male driver from Joice, IA, and then a 50-year-old driver from Kalona, IA.

The State Patrol is reporting injuries from this accident but has not released the identities of the drivers.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea police and fire, Gold Cross Ambulance, and MnDOT assisted at the scene.