Three-vehicle accident on HWY 52 sends one to hospital.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Snow and ice covered roads could be to blame for a three-vehicle accident on Highway 52 on Saturday afternoon.

Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after noon.

A Lexus SUV, Dodge Ram, and Chrysler Van were all traveling north on Highway 52 near milepost 58.

Of the five people involved, only one passenger was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. She is expected to be OK.

Everyone involved was wearing their seat belts.