Three trials set for Worth County traffic stop

Pulled over December 27 near Northwood.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 2:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Three people are pleading not guilty to Worth County drug charges.

The Sheriff’s Office says it stopped a vehicle on December 27 near Northwood and drugs were found inside.

Kyria Idarmis Bautista Rolden, 30 of Albert Lea, has pleaded not guilty to driving while barred and possession of methamphetamine. Wanda Ivelisse Rodriguez Cartagena, 49 of Lake Mills, is pleading not guilty to possession of meth. Ricardo Garcia, 24 of Albert Lea, is charged with possession of meth.

Their trials are all scheduled to begin on April 1.

