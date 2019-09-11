Clear

Three tornadoes hit Sioux Falls, SD last night

All had winds of around 130 mph

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 2:45 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2019 2:47 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Three tornadoes struck Sioux Falls, South Dakota, late Tuesday, causing significant damage to around 37 buildings and power losses to thousands of households and businesses, officials say.  

The National Weather Service confirming the three hit on the southern end of the city caused winds of around 130 mph.  All three tornadoes were rated EF-2 tornadoes. 

