Three thefts under investigation in Olmsted County

KIMT-TV 3 – Law enforcement is investigating three reported thefts involving a home, a garage, and a construction site.

Rochester police say a 31-year-old female reported someone broke into her home in the 2900 block of 7th Avenue NW sometime between 9 pm on Sunday and 7 am on Monday. No details on what was stolen.

A 69-year-old female also reported seeing two men in her garage in the 4700 block of 3rd Street NW in Rochester. The woman told police the men were looking through her vehicle and ran away when she asked what they were doing. Police say the men took a GPS unit worth $250 and a soft-sided briefcase. This theft happened around 6 am on Sunday.

And the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it got a report just after 6 am Monday of someone breaking into a construction site in the 1000 block of 4th Street NE in Byron. Deputies say 2,000 feet of copper welding lead was taken and other equipment with a total value of $10,000.

No arrests are reported for any of these crimes.