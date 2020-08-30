Three teens sent to hospital after Goodhue County rollover

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – Three teenagers are sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover just after midnight.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 12:18 am Sunday on Highway 60 in Goodhue County. A 2001 Pontiac Grand Am was westbound when it left the road near 110th Avenue Way and rolled in the north ditch. The 16-year-old female driver, a 16-year-old female passenger, and a 15-year-old female passenger were call taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

The State Patrol says the 15-year-old passenger was not wearing a seat belt.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Wanamingo Fire Department, Zumbrota Ambulance, and Kenyon Police Department assisted with this crash.