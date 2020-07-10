Three teens in Goodhue County rollover

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – A teen driver is hurt in a rollover accident Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2001 Ford Explorer was southbound on Highway 57 and tried to turn east onto Goodhue County Road 11. The Explorer lost control, went into the southeast corner of the intersection, and rolled.

A 17-year-old female driver was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. A 15-year-old female from Kasson and an 18-year-old female from Mantorville were passengers in the Explorer. Their conditions have not been released.

This crash happened around 4:25 pm. The Goodhue County Sheriff, Wanamingo Fire/Rescue, and Zumbrota Ambulance assisted at the scene.