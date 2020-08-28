Three stabbed at Des Moines party

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police say three people were stabbed after a fight over food and alcohol erupted at the party.

Officers were called to the scene north of downtown Des Moines early Friday. First responders transported a 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman to hospitals. The 26-year-old remains hospitalized in serious condition, while the 24-year-old was treated and released.

A third woman was taken by private vehicle and was treated for minor injuries. Twenty-one-year-old Danitia Keona Rene Hayes, of Des Moines, is charged with two counts of willful injury.