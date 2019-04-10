Clear
Three semis collide in Olmsted County

One driver taken to the hospital.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Three semis collided with each other on Interstate 90 Wednesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened a little before 2:30 pm. All the semis were westbound and rear ended each other in a chain reaction accident in snowy and icy road conditions.

One driver, Lareen Tina Smith, 34 of Lincoln, Arkansas, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries. The other two drivers, Bashir Hussein Hassan, 34 of Roseville, and Cory E. Pfenning, 45 of Lincoln, Nebraska, were not harmed.

The State Patrol says all three were wearing their seat belts.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Eyota fire and ambulance assisted at the scene.

