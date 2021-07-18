Three seed Central Springs is heading to the softball State Tournament this week

MANLY, Iowa - One north Iowa team is heading to the state tournament!

The Central Springs softball team is heading to Fort Dodge.

"You can scout anybody all you want, but when it's game time, you have to be ready. You mentally have to be ready. And I think this team is ready to go," says Head Coach Belinda Nelson.

Coach says this team has quite the bond.

The ladies put in a lot of work in the offseason to set themselves up for success and have been playing together for a long time.

Coach thinks they have a chance to go all the way.

"We've always said throughout the season that we have twelve starters. We have twelve girls that are all 100% ready to come in and do their job and fight their hardest to fill in that spot that's maybe struggling that game," says pitcher Cooper Klaahsen.

The Panthers are a three-seed heading into the State Tournament this week.

Coach says the team's first game will be a pitcher's duel.

Central Springs needs to be disciplined at the plate and have a strong defensive game.

"I just want to do everything I can for my team. You know, trying to make those strikes look pretty. Just keep my team calm throughout the game," says catcher Madisyn Kelley.

"We're just going to stick to our motto we've been using all year - one pitch at a time, one inning at a time, and one game at a time. That's all you can do because it's one or you're pretty much done," says Coach.

The team takes the field Monday night at 5:30 against six seed Underwood.