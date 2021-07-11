Three road construction projects starting in southeastern Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation says several construction projects are scheduled to start in southeastern Minnesota.

Starting Monday, southbound Highway 52 in Rochester will see a lane closure on the bridge over 36th Avenue SE. Crews are repairing the bridge deck and will begin removing and replacing concrete in the left southbound lane before moving on to the right lane. The lane closure is expected to continue through July 26.

A detour on Highway 250, north of Lanesboro, is also set to begin Monday. Culvert replacement and paving on the highway between Lanesboro and Highway 30 is expected to last for about 10 weeks. MnDOT says crews will be repaving 8.5 miles of Hwy 250 from the South Branch of Root River to Hwy 30. Replacement of eight culverts will require the detour because the contractor must dig up the full culvert across the road. Homeowners and businesses will have access to their property but the direction to get there will change as they start and complete each culvert.

Drivers on the north end of Highway 250 wanting to reach Lanesboro will be detoured east on Highway 30 to Fillmore County Road 26 to Peterson, then Highway 16 southwest to Lanesboro

Construction is also scheduled to start Wednesday on the Highway 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls project. Work will begin near Zumbrota and move north, building nine temporary crossover lanes on Hwy 52 to move traffic away from the work zone. This project will also include a small temporary intersection widening in the northeastern portion of 5th Street in Zumbrota at the entrance ramp to Highway 52 northbound to move traffic away from the Highway 60 West bridge replacement work.

Bridge replacement work is anticipated to begin in late July or the first week of August. Temporary lane closures should be expected.

MnDOT advises drivers to:

· Expect delays, especially during peak travel times

· Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving)

· Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300

· Avoid making lane changes within work zones