Three presumptive positive cases of coronavirus found in Iowa residents

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the patients are from Johnson County.

Posted: Mar 8, 2020 6:34 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

KIMT NEWS 3 - Iowa's State Hygienic Laboratory has found three presumptive cases of novel coronavirus. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the patients are from Johnson County. One patient is a middle-age adult and the other two are older adults. None require hospitalization and are recovering. The individuals were a part of a cruise in Egypt.

“Iowa has been proactively preparing for the likelihood of a positive test in Iowa with strategic planning and safety measures. While these are the first cases, it may not be the last and it’s why Iowans must continue to practice safe habits like hand washing and staying home from work when sick,” said Gov. Reynolds. “My team is engaged through the President’s Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, as well as the nation’s governors to work collaboratively to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

“IDPH is working with local public health to assess potential exposures to others. These cases are an important reminder that all Iowans need to help prevent the spread of illness by washing hands frequently, staying home when ill, and covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue," said IDPH Medical Director and State Epidemiologist, Dr. Caitlin Pedati.

