Three plead not guilty to harboring Clear Lake runaway

MASON CITY, Iowa – The three people accused of harboring a runaway North Iowa teen are all pleading not guilty.

Eric Jon Anderson, 38 of Mason City, Leroy David Lomholt, 59 of Mason City, and Megan Carlyle, 33 of Mason City, are all charged with harboring a runaway against the wishes of a parent, an aggravated misdemeanor.



Megan Carlyle/Cerro Gordo County Jail Megan Carlyle/Cerro Gordo County Jail

Authorities say they sheltered a 16-year-old girl from Clear Lake who went missing for several days in February.

Anderson and Carlyle are scheduled to stand trial on June 2. Lomholt’s trial is set to begin on June 23.