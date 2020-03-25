Clear
Three plead not guilty to harboring Clear Lake runaway

Eric Anderson (left) and Leroy Lomholt
Two men and one woman to stand trial in June.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 1:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The three people accused of harboring a runaway North Iowa teen are all pleading not guilty.

Eric Jon Anderson, 38 of Mason City, Leroy David Lomholt, 59 of Mason City, and Megan Carlyle, 33 of Mason City, are all charged with harboring a runaway against the wishes of a parent, an aggravated misdemeanor.


Megan Carlyle/Cerro Gordo County Jail

Authorities say they sheltered a 16-year-old girl from Clear Lake who went missing for several days in February.

Anderson and Carlyle are scheduled to stand trial on June 2. Lomholt’s trial is set to begin on June 23.

