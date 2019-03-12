Three plead not guilty in Mason City drug bust

MASON CITY, Iowa – Three people arrested after a search law enforcement says turned up more than 2.5 pounds of marijuana are pleading not guilty.

Shavaughnta M. Carter, Michael Dennis Payton, and Maranda Jo Baseman were arrested after a January 30 search in the 1000 block of 12th Street NW. Mason City police say the location had been identified as a trafficking point for marijuana.

Carter, 22 of Mason City, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and two counts of failing to use a drug tax stamp. Her trial is set to begin on May 14.

Payton, 21 of Mason City, is facing three counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and two counts of failing to use a drug tax stamp. His trail is scheduled to begin May 21.

Baseman, 22 of Mason City, is due to stand trial May 14 on one count of possession of marijuana.