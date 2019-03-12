Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch - Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Three plead not guilty in Mason City drug bust

Police say 2.5 pounds of marijuana were seized.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 7:38 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 7:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Three people arrested after a search law enforcement says turned up more than 2.5 pounds of marijuana are pleading not guilty.

Shavaughnta M. Carter, Michael Dennis Payton, and Maranda Jo Baseman were arrested after a January 30 search in the 1000 block of 12th Street NW. Mason City police say the location had been identified as a trafficking point for marijuana.

Carter, 22 of Mason City, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and two counts of failing to use a drug tax stamp. Her trial is set to begin on May 14.

Payton, 21 of Mason City, is facing three counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and two counts of failing to use a drug tax stamp. His trail is scheduled to begin May 21.

Baseman, 22 of Mason City, is due to stand trial May 14 on one count of possession of marijuana.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 22°
Tracking warmth and rain showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Longtime Century coach Keith Kangas passes away

Image

Warming Center has Extended Hours

Image

Tracking Warming Temps and Rain, Rain, Rain.

Image

Veterans Home Project Moving Forward

Image

Calls Flooding in for Flood Insurance

Image

School Entrance Closed

Image

Golden Apple Award

Image

Warming center donations

Image

Cities ask residents to clear snow and ice from storm drains

Image

MN Senate shoots down recreational marijuana bill

Community Events