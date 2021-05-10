Three plead guilty after pounds of pot, thousands of dollars discovered in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Three guilty pleas have now been entered over a Mower County drug bust involving marijuana, methamphetamine, and over $29,000 in cash.

The Austin Police Department says it arrested Allison Mae Hoban, 23 of Austin, and Brian Torres, 20 of Blooming Prairie, after a search of their vehicle on August 14, 2020, found 454.10 grams of marijuana and .49 grams of cocaine.

The discovery of the drugs led to a search of a home in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue NE in Austin. Donald Brian Hoban, 55 of Austin, was arrested and police say a search of the home turned up 47.74 grams of meth, 7.78 pounds of marijuana, $29,454 in cash, THC vax and THC edibles, a marijuana plant in the back yard, and drug paraphernalia.

Donald Hoban has pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession. His sentencing is set for July 1.

Allison Hoban entered a guilty plea to fifth-degree drug possession. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 27.

Brian Torres pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession. His sentencing is set for June 3.