Three people rescued from Silver Lake on Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Firefighters rescue some stranded canoers Sunday on Silver Lake.

The Rochester Fire Department got a report around 11:51 am of multiple people who had overturned while canoeing and empty canoes floating toward the dam near Broadway Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the northeast side of Silver Lake, near the Firefighter’s Memorial, to find one person had swum to shore and three others were stranded on a small island just off shore.

After speaking with the people on the island to make sure there were no medical emergencies, the Fire Department launched Boat 1 from the Silver Lake Fire Station and picked them up. The three were transported back to the boat launch.

It was determined the group had beached two canoes on the island and gotten out to walk around. The canoes were not tied down and when the wind picked up, they drifted away. One of the four tried to swim after the canoes and then just made it to shore.

The two empty canoes got hung up on the dam and firefighters worked to free them until they went over the dam and through the spillway. The Rochester Fire Department says the canoes were pulled underwater after going over the dam and were completely out of sight for some time before resurfacing, emphasizing the dangers of getting too close to such dams.

The Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this incident.

Photos courtesy of the Rochester Fire Department.