Three-peat, Lourdes girls hockey on top of Section 1A once again

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's the latest dynasty in Southeastern Minnesota. The Lourdes Eagles have won not one, not two, but three-straight section titles.

"Every year it's a new amount of excitement and you kind of forget how great the feeling is until it happens again," senior Maggie Hanzel said.

Hanzel scored with eight seconds left in the third period to give Lourdes the 3-2 win over Albert lea in Friday's championship game.

"I don't really remember that much kind of blacked out a little bit," she said. "All I remember is skating the puck down the ice, I had it, it was in the net and all my teammates jumping on me, it's was the best feeling ever."

The Boston University commit has dominated the season, amassing 20 goals and 18 assists in just 17 games. Head Coach Laura Vanelli said nobody sees the ice quite like Hanzel.

"She's really special, I've coached her probably 12 seasons and I don't know if I've ever coached anybody with her commitment, her compassion for her teammates and her hockey IQ," she said. "I mean she has always lived a breathed the game."

Lourdes continues to reload, year in and year out, graduating athletes that continue to play the sport in college. For Vanelli, in her first year as head coach, she knew this 2021 team had a chance to run it back once again.

"It's really incredible to see that we had such team commitment to sort of carrying on that tradition of excellence," she said.

The Eagles will face Warroad in the first round of the state tournament Friday at 11 a.m.. Lourdes faced challenges this season with Covid-19 and low roster numbers. Hanzel says this year proved their resilience.

"It just shows the resiliency and how our team faces adversity with 11 skaters, two goalies and going through all the unsure of the covid season so we're just really happy to be there and I'm proud of all the girls," she said.