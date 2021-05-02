Three overnight shootings leave seven hurt in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say at least seven people were injured in three separate overnight shootings in St. Paul.

Police say three people were wounded during a shooting at a gas station about 1:30 a.m. Sunday and are expected to survive. Four people suffered non-life threatening injuries in another shooting that happened about 2 a.m. at a house party with about 100 people.

Another shooting was reported at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, with no injuries. There have been no arrests in any of the three shootings.