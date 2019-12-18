Three not guilty pleas in Clear Lake drug investigation

MASON CITY, Iowa – Three people are pleading not guilty to charges stemming from a November 17 traffic stop in Clear Lake.

Alena Jean Bangs, 51 of Clear Lake, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of Tramadol, and possession of marijuana. Sherri Lynn Stockdale, 48 of Clear Lake, is charged with possession of marijuana. Shawn Leroy Hedin, 57 of Clear Lake, is accused of operating a vehicle without a license.



Shawn Hedin /Cerro Gordo County Jail Shawn Hedin /Cerro Gordo County Jail

Authorities say Hedin and another man were arrested after a traffic stop and that led to the search of a home in the 7300 block of 315th Street for a wanted person. Bangs was taken into custody on five outstanding warrants and Stockdale was arrested after authorities say a meth lab, meth, and marijuana were found at the location.

Hedin and Stockdale are set to stand trial beginning February 25, 2020. No trial date has been set for Bangs.