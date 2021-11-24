Clear

Three men found guilty in Georgia murder of Ahmaud Arbery

FILE - A painted mural of Ahmaud Arbery is displayed on May 17, 2020, in Brunswick, Ga., where the 25-year-old man was shot and killed in February. Arbery was shot and killed by two men who told police they thought he was a burglar. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake
FILE - A painted mural of Ahmaud Arbery is displayed on May 17, 2020, in Brunswick, Ga., where the 25-year-old man was shot and killed in February. Arbery was shot and killed by two men who told police they thought he was a burglar. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake

Men said they were trying to stop a burglar. Prosecutors said they provoked a confrontation.

Posted: Nov 24, 2021 12:51 PM
Updated: Nov 24, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — All three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting that became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice.

The convictions for Greg McMichael, son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan came after jurors deliberated for about 10 hours. The men face minimum sentences of life in prison. It is up to the judge to decide whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole.

Travis McMichael stood for the verdict, his lawyer’s arm around his shoulder. At one point, McMichael lowered his head to his chest. After the verdicts were read, as he stood to leave, he mouthed “love you” to his mother, who was in the courtroom.

Moments after the verdicts were announced, Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery Sr., was seen crying and hugging supporters outside the courtroom.

“He didn’t do nothing,” the father said, “but run and dream.”

The McMichaels grabbed guns and jumped in a pickup truck to pursue the 25-year-old Black man after seeing him running in their neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick in February 2020. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own pickup and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael fatally shooting Arbery.

Arbery’s killing after the graphic video leaked online two months later. Though prosecutors did not argue that racism motivated the killing, federal authorities have charged them with hate crimes, alleging that they chased and killed Arbery because he was Black. That case is scheduled to go to trial in February.

The jury sent a note to Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley soon after returning to court Wednesday morning asking to view two versions of the shooting video — the original and one that investigators enhanced to reduce shadows — three times apiece.

Jurors returned to the courtroom to see the videos and listen again the 911 call one of the defendants made from the bed of a pickup truck about 30 seconds before the shooting.

The disproportionately white jury received the case around midday Tuesday and spent about six hours deliberating before adjourning without a verdict.

The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a fleeing burglar when they armed themselves and jumped in a pickup truck to chase him. Bryan joined the pursuit when they passed his house and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery at close range with a shotgun as Arbery threw punches and grabbed for the weapon.

On the 911 call the jury reviewed, Greg McMichael tells an operator: “I’m out here in Satilla Shores. There's a Black male running down the street.”

He then starts shouting, apparently as Arbery is running toward the McMichael's idling truck with Bryan's truck coming up behind him: “Stop right there! Damn it, stop! Travis!” Gunshots can be heard a few second later.

The graphic video death leaked online two months later, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case, quickly arresting the three men. Each of them is charged with murder and other crimes.

Defense attorneys contend the McMichaels were attempting a legal citizen’s arrest when they set off after Arbery, seeking to detain and question him as a suspected burglar after he was seen running from a nearby home under construction.

Travis McMichael testified that he shot Arbery in self-defense, saying the running man turned and attacked with his fists while running past the idling truck where Travis McMichael stood with his shotgun.

Prosecutors said there was no evidence Arbery had committed crimes in the defendants’ neighborhood. He had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing at the time to study to become an electrician like his uncles.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 887368

Reported Deaths: 9353
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1736312008
Ramsey717271034
Dakota65275564
Anoka61887563
Washington39032350
Stearns32543271
St. Louis28424389
Wright25108201
Scott25041179
Olmsted21510127
Sherburne18333123
Carver1609466
Clay11817102
Blue Earth1119866
Rice11112137
Crow Wing10916121
Chisago967072
Kandiyohi9588104
Otter Tail9537123
Benton8728122
Beltrami796592
Goodhue777495
Douglas7594100
Itasca745893
Mower718646
Winona698156
McLeod690883
Isanti675983
Steele664330
Morrison659178
Becker615571
Polk585484
Freeborn547044
Carlton522373
Nobles520554
Lyon515461
Mille Lacs511171
Nicollet505659
Pine496541
Cass489951
Todd478440
Brown461657
Le Sueur443633
Meeker420057
Martin375643
Waseca363332
Wabasha361710
Hubbard346448
Dodge346211
Roseau307331
Fillmore296515
Wadena294938
Redwood275445
Houston263817
Renville262851
Faribault251431
Sibley245517
Pennington244729
Kanabec239934
Cottonwood222932
Aitkin214750
Chippewa214141
Pope198610
Watonwan193220
Yellow Medicine183521
Rock174128
Swift167822
Koochiching163722
Stevens162911
Jackson158716
Clearwater154420
Murray150411
Marshall149821
Pipestone147529
Lake128724
Lac qui Parle118425
Wilkin118315
Mahnomen104214
Norman10269
Grant9619
Big Stone9275
Lincoln8665
Kittson71122
Red Lake70110
Traverse5976
Unassigned587124
Lake of the Woods5225
Cook2990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 514539

Reported Deaths: 7203
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk78798785
Linn31443423
Scott26181288
Black Hawk21622371
Woodbury20244256
Johnson19244105
Dubuque17824240
Pottawattamie15439211
Dallas14994111
Story1356756
Unassigned84390
Warren8247102
Cerro Gordo7769121
Clinton7567111
Webster7256121
Des Moines7027101
Marshall661892
Muscatine6554117
Wapello6330143
Jasper609590
Sioux598277
Lee5838104
Marion548197
Buena Vista499648
Plymouth480988
Henry413353
Jones395361
Benton393059
Washington385961
Bremer385071
Boone380438
Carroll364155
Mahaska356764
Crawford350347
Dickinson312055
Buchanan298739
Jackson295347
Clay293035
Kossuth285176
Delaware284054
Hardin280153
Fayette279353
Tama276377
Page268933
Wright262249
Cedar262127
Hamilton255557
Winneshiek251841
Floyd249948
Clayton236559
Poweshiek231843
Harrison230178
Madison230025
Cass229566
Butler226742
Iowa224334
Mills216429
Jefferson215343
Hancock209439
Winnebago209036
Cherokee206946
Lyon203242
Appanoose200756
Allamakee200655
Calhoun194819
Shelby193041
Union183039
Humboldt182029
Grundy179537
Franklin177129
Mitchell176743
Emmet175846
Louisa175152
Chickasaw174621
Sac166826
Guthrie165036
Montgomery159445
Clarke156229
Keokuk149439
Palo Alto148932
Howard141724
Monroe141739
Ida125941
Greene124217
Davis122725
Lucas121825
Monona119739
Pocahontas118424
Worth11829
Adair111037
Osceola103318
Decatur96513
Taylor94814
Fremont94412
Van Buren90222
Wayne81925
Ringgold75629
Audubon73115
Adams5658
Rochester
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking a rather chilly Thanksgiving
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 11/24

Image

Political Analyst Rayce Hardy weighs in on local impacts of oil release

Image

Arrive Alive this holiday season: Sheriff's Office on drunk driving

Image

Elcor Construction turkey giveaway

Image

Elcor Construction turkey giveaway

Image

Local impact of President Biden's push to lower oil prices

Image

RPD advice before "Blackout Wednesday," tonight

Image

KIMT News 3 at Ten 11/18/2021

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Weather (11/23/21)

Image

Special Report: Delivering Holiday Cheer

Community Events