Three men arrested for a riot at a Hancock County campground

GARNER, Iowa – Three men are facing charges after allegedly starting a riot at a Hancock County campground.

Troy Dennis Julius, 50 of Buffalo Center, is accused of assault causing bodily injury and participating in a riot. Joshua Michael Murra, 36 of Buffalo Center, and Troy Alan Fleener, 44 of Thompson, are both charged with participating in a riot. Authorities say the three men provoked a violent incident that began at Hanna’s Campground in Crystal Lake on July 17.

According to court documents, the three men were part of a group that got upset over comments made by two younger men about a female in the group. The two men allegedly referred to her as a “silver fox” and a “MILF.” Investigators say the two men were told to leave “before they got their teeth knocked out” and they departed on a golf cart.

Court documents state after talking about the incident and getting more agitated, Julius, Murra, and Fleener went looking for the two younger men. Authorities say when the three men went to another campsite and asked where the two younger men were, it started an argument that escalated into Julius allegedly punching another man and breaking his jaw.